Kate Hudson opens up on being abandoned by her father Bill Hudson as a child

Kate Hudson, pictured with her mother Goldie Hawn, has opened up about wanting to "connect" with her estranged father Bill Hudson's children. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Hudson hopes to reconnect with her family in 2021.

The 41-year-old actress has told her brother Oliver Hudson that she's recently been thinking about reaching out to their other siblings and Bill Hudson, her estranged dad.

Speaking in their 'Sibling Revelry' podcast, Kate - whose mother is actress Goldie Hawn - shared: "You know what I've been thinking about lately? Dad."

"I've been thinking about our sisters that we don't spend any time with and our brother - brothers. We've got four siblings we don't spend any time with."

Bill, 71, was married to Goldie between 1976 and 1982, and Kate is now keen to reconnect with her estranged family.

Reflecting on the situation, Kate said: "I was thinking about how everybody's getting older. It would be nice to connect a little bit, especially with my sisters."

Kate Hudson's mother, Goldie Hawn, was married to Bill from 1976 to 1982. Goldie then began dating Kurt Russell in 1983, and have been together ever since. Photo / Getty Images

Kate thinks it's "important" to reach out to her siblings.

She explained: "We've been talking so much about sibling relationships and distraught relationships or good relations - and we're sitting here like we have the best family, we're so great and yet we don't ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings. Four.

"So I've been thinking about the Hudsons. Thinking it's important that we reach out with all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit."

Meanwhile, Kate previously insisted that she'd forgiven Bill for abandoning her as a child.

The Hollywood star thinks her dad simply "has to live with" what happened all those years ago.

Speaking about the situation in 2016, she shared: "I really do recognise whatever those issues are, it's just something that he has to live with, and that must be painful for him. So I forgive him."