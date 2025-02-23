A “broken” mother in the US has been forced to give up the child she carried to term and bonded with for five months after a horrifying mix-up at an IVF clinic.
38-year-old Krystena Murray from Savannah, Georgia, is suing Coastal Fertility Specialists after an embryo from another couple was implanted into her womb.
“The birth of my child was supposed to be the happiest moment of my life, and honestly, it was. But it was also the scariest moment of my life,” Murray said in a press conference with personal injury firm Peiffer Wolf.
Murray, a single white woman, had opted for IVF and chosen a sperm donor who was a white man with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.
She went through the IVF process and gave birth to a baby boy in December 2023.