If you like dating shows with a twist: Offline Love (Netflix, February 18)

If you can’t wait for the next episode of Mafs Au to get your reality dating show fix, Offline Love is for you. The unique Japanese dating show challenges the idea of romance in the age of Tinder and Hinge by removing all digital devices. Relying only on letters, promises and meet-cutes, 10 singles have 10 days in the picturesque city of Nice to find love the old-fashioned way. Will the singles in Offline Love go home hand-in-hand with their soulmate, or will they be left broken-hearted? Fate works in mysterious ways, so expect emotions to run high and tears to flow.

If you love ass-kicking thrillers: Reacher (Prime Video, February 20)

Based on Lee Child’s immensely popular book series and previously adapted into two films starring the woefully miscast Tom Cruise, Prime Video’s Reacher is returning for a highly-anticipated third season. Starring man-mountain Alan Ritchson, the show follows a former military police officer and lone wolf as he drifts from town to town, solving one crime at a time. Season three sees Reacher facing up against rogue DEA agents and a deadly foe from his past. Labelled “the crème de la crème of Dad TV”, this action-packed thriller is well worth binging.

If you like behind-the-scenes music documentaries: Dig! XX (DocPlay, February 20)

Between 1996 and 2003, documentarian Ondi Timoner recorded 2500 hours of footage that chronicled the ups and downs of alt-rock bands the Dandy Warhols and the Brian Jonestown Massacre. That footage was compiled into cult-classic Dig! which won the Documentary Grand Jury Prize at Sundance. Twenty years later, Timoner is back with Dig! XX, which features over 40 minutes of never-before-seen footage. The film has been touted as “a savagely funny rockumentary” and “sardonic comment on the politics of selling out” — an explosive must-see.

If you love dramas that pack a punch: A Thousand Blows (Disney+, February 21)

From the creative mind of Steven Knight, the mastermind behind Peaky Blinders, A Thousand Blows is set in the brutal underworld of East End London during the post-industrial revolution. Bafta-winner Malachi Kirby plays Hezekiah Moscow, a Jamaican immigrant who is thrust into the thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene. Finding fame and fortune with each haymaker, he becomes entangled with Mary Carr (Erin Doherty), the Queen of the infamous all-female gang The Forty Elephants, while also finding a rival in the self-declared King of the East End boxing world, Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham). A Thousand Blows is sure to be a knockout.

Pick of the Flicks: All The President’s Men (Neon, February 17)

Few films are truer to the craft of journalism than Alan J Pakula’s Oscar-winning political thriller All The President’s Men. In the run-up to the 1972 presidential election, Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward (Robert Redford) and Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman) investigate the botched burglary of the Democratic Party Headquarters at the Watergate apartment complex. What initially appears to be a minor story leads all the way to the Oval Office. Superbly directed on every level, All The President’s Men is one of the “most intelligent and provocative accounts of a nation’s political failings”. The film is 50 years old, yet it’s as relevant as ever.

The rest

Netflix

American Murder: Gabby Petito (February 17)

Offline Love (February 18)

Court of Gold (February 18)

My Family (February 19)

Zero Day (February 20)

TVNZ+

Doc (February 17)

Fire Country S3 (February 17)

Rob & Romesh Vs… (February 17)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa 0.5 (February 17)

Universal Soldier: The Return (February 18)

Monster’s Ball (February 18)

Come To Daddy (February 18)

The Deer Hunter (February 18)

The True History Of The Kelly Gang (February 18)

Never Mind The Buzzcocks S4 (February 18)

Taken S1-S2 (February 19)

Love Island Australia S3 (February 20)

The Hotel Inspector S7 (21 February)

Jumanji (21 February)

Charlie’s Angels (22 February)

Happy Feet (23 February)

Fast X (23 February)

NZ Hunter Adventures S11 (23 February)

ThreeNow

Will Trent S1-S3 (23 February)

Neon

All The President’s Men (February 17)

Trading Places (February 18)

Honkytonk Man (February 19)

We Baby Bears S2 (February 17)

The White Lotus S3 (February 17)

Swingers (February 20)

Collateral (February 21)

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (February 21)

A Fish Called Wanda (February 22)

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent S2 (February 23)

The Informant (February 23)

Prime Video

Strange Darling (17 February)

Reacher S3 (February 20)

1923 S2 (February 23)

Disney+

Win or Lose (19 February)

Spartans: A True Story

FOs: Investigating the Unknown: S1-S2 (19 February)

A Thousand Blows (February 21)

Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate (February 21)

Apple TV+

Surface (February 21)

Hayu

Fatal Family Feuds (February 17)

Acorn/AMC+/Shudder

Little Bites (Shudder, AMC+, February 21)

The Birthday (Shudder, AMC+, February 21)

DocPlay

The Road to Patagonia (February 17)

Dig! XX (February 20)