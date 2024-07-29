If you love cop dramas: Women in Blue (Apple TV, July 31)

If you prefer your cop shows without scary Pagan rituals, Women in Blue follows four of the 16 women who join Mexico’s first female police force in 1971. “If you’ve ever watched Law & Order: SVU and wished the entire team was full of Olivia Bensons, that’s essentially what Women in Blue is selling,” Collider wrote, also praising its deft avoidance of hollow girl-boss sentiments. “The empowerment the women experience doesn’t stem from them holding a gun or beating up bad guys but rather something deeper – their ability to break through the noise and rampant sexism, using their brains and bravery to truly make a difference.”

If you love Cate Blanchett in tailoring: Tár (Netflix, July 29)

No further questions.

If you love Paul Giamatti: The Holdovers (Neon, Aug 3)

We’ll defer to Duncan Greive on this one, who called The Holdovers one of his favourite films of last year. “It is an exquisite piece of 70s-style craft, reuniting the director and star of Sideways. It’s set in a boarding school during a chilly New England winter, where a skeleton staff and a few awkward boys bunker down for the holidays. Truly, not a lot happens, except that everyone involved discovers something quite profound about themselves, something they hold tight and suffer for as a result. Thanks to exquisitely deft writing, directing and beautifully modulated performances, it’s very emotionally resonant, and despite being out of time it’s just right for this time – a quiet but searing film.”

If you love superheroes: Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video, August 1)

We’ve long lost count of all the different superhero reboots, spinoffs, collaborations, prequels and sequels out there. But at least this one has Minnie Driver in the role of a gender-swapped Penguin? “She’s properly evil,” Driver told Variety of the role. “She really does some terrible things, and I hope that she will be embraced as the villain that she always has been.”

Guess this week we will find out!

The rest

Netflix

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (July 29)

Destination Wedding (July 31)

Love Of My Life (July 31)

Mountain Queen: The Summits Of Lhakpa Sherpa (July 31)

Unsolved Mysteries S4 (July 31)

Borderless Fog (August 1)

Breaking And Re-entering (August 1)

From Me To You (August 1)

G-1.0/C (August 1)

Love Is Blind Mexico (August 1)

Mon Laferte Te Amo (August 1)

Peter Rabbit S2 (August 1)

The Rising Of Shield Hero S2 (August 1)

Unstable S2 (August 1)

What Happens Later (August 1)

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (August 2)

Migration (August 3)

Whale Rider (August 3)

Joe Rogan: Burn The Boats (Live, August 4)

TVNZ+

NCIS Hawai’i (July 29)

Banged Up (July 29)

Prosper (July 31)

Uncanny (July 31)

Heavyweight With Dave Letele: Patched (August 1)

Penny Dreadful (all seasons, August 2)

Billy Elliott (August 3)

Farmer Wants A Wife Australia (August 4)

Dom Does America (August 4)

Saving Lives At Sea (August 4)

ThreeNow

Nightmare Next Door S2-6 (August 2)

Neon

Simple Minds: Everything Is Possible (July 30)

The Hill (July 31)

Thanksgiving (July 31)

The Loud House S6b (August 1)

Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go (August 2)

The Emperor Of Ocean Park S1 (August 1)

Modern Love S1-2 (August 1)

Uglydolls (August 1)

The Commuter (August 2)

Twister (August 2)

Little Dixie (August 3)

Migration (August 3)

Invictus (August 4)

Naked And Afraid S3-7 (August 4)

Disney+

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (August 2)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts): Season 2 (August 2)

Elway To Marino (August 2)

Four Days In October (August 2)

Guru Of Go (August 2)

The Legend Of Jimmy The Greek (August 2)

Muhammad and Larry (August 2)

Rodman: For Better Or Worse (August 2)

Tommy (August 2)

Apple TV+

Cowboy Cartel (August 2)

Acorn TV/AMC+/Shudder

Signora Volpe (Acorn, July 29)