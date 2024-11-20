In his first interview about the character, Field told the Sydney Morning Herald “it’s been so funny” to witness.

“People have started coming to the shows dressed as the tree,” he told the outlet.

“We’ve been joking it looks like I’m dressing up as them because they have a better costume.”

Parents have taken to social media to applaud Field for “slaying it” at the Wiggles’ live shows, with one gushing, “Your moves are next-level! [We] as parents absolutely love what you bring to The Wiggles. Keep it up!”

Another commented, “Tree of Wisdom goes so fkn hard [sic]”, while another declared the character was their “favourite part of the show”.

“The tree dancing was absolutely a joy to watch,” another viewer wrote.

Current Wiggles Lucia Field, John Pearce and Simon Pryce at NZME on 27 September 2024. Photo / Michael Craig

For the Fields, The Wiggles is a family affair – Dominic’s dad Paul is the band’s operations manager, while his uncle Anthony is the longest-serving member of the original Wiggles quartet.

Field also works behind the scenes as he balances crew and stage manager roles for The Wiggles’ worldwide tours, according to Kidspot.

He’s even been known to fill in for Captain Feathersword or Henry the Octopus if necessary.

Field married Stephanie Di Coio, another dancer for The Wiggles, in a church ceremony in October last year before dancing the night away at their reception.

The pair announced their engagement on Instagram in January 2022.