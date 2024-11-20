In his first interview about the character, Field told the Sydney Morning Herald “it’s been so funny” to witness.
“People have started coming to the shows dressed as the tree,” he told the outlet.
“We’ve been joking it looks like I’m dressing up as them because they have a better costume.”
Parents have taken to social media to applaud Field for “slaying it” at the Wiggles’ live shows, with one gushing, “Your moves are next-level! [We] as parents absolutely love what you bring to The Wiggles. Keep it up!”