New health fears following Celine Dion’s shock diagnosis

“She’s just kind of disappeared,” said a source in Las Vegas. Photo / Getty Images

Concerns have been raised over those who are surrounding Celine Dion after she was diagnosed with a neurological disorder.

But rumours have been swirling about Dion’s health for years, especially in Las Vegas where she has performed for millions of adoring fans.

Vegas journalist Scott Roeben even said of her iconic Vegas residency: “This is the house that Celine built.”

“People had been telling me for some time that Celine would not be returning to live to perform — maybe ever at all,” Roeben told Page Six.

But Dion this week posted to social media, addressing the rumours in an emotional video and sharing she had been diagnosed with a neurological disorder known as stiff person syndrome.

She also shared that she would be postponing or cancelling upcoming shows.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” she said.

“Recently I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people,” she continued.

The singer said the condition has made it difficult to walk and has prevented her from singing the way she’s “used to”.

“All I know is singing,” she said. “It’s what I’ve done all my life, and it’s what I love to do the most.”

Dion has openly struggled since the loss of her husband and manager René Angélil, who died following a brave battle with throat cancer in January 2016.

Before announcing her illness, Celine Dion had said her weight loss was due to ballet and other exercises.

One insider who claimed to be close to the couple told Page Six: “Since René died, it’s been very difficult. He hasn’t been there to protect Celine. He was her touchstone, he looked after everything for her. Celine relied on him for everything — her management, her finances, her music production — and things have gone downhill since his passing.

“I’m not sure exactly who she has in her corner looking after her anymore, or if they have her best interests at heart,” the insider said, adding: “It’s true — she may not ever be able to perform live again.”

There have also been claims that her new crowd of friends, including former backup dancer Pepe Muñoz, had control over Dion.

“Pepe is like her boy toy who is really trying to take over. He’s isolating her and people are feeling it. She’s in love with this guy and listens to everything he’s saying. People go to him when they have questions. He’s fully taken over. The only people around her now [are] Pepe, the hairdresser, and the stylist,” said told Page Six in 2019.

Muñoz has not posted any recent images of Dion on his Instagram account, but was pictured by her side as she embraced a more high-fashion image. “Yeah, there’s another man in my life but not THE man in my life”, she told The Sun in 2019.

Dion put her significant weight loss at the time down to ballet lessons four times a week and training with Muñoz, telling ABC News in 2019: “It’s true that I’m a little thinner. Everything’s fine, nothing’s wrong.”