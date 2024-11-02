Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

New comedy HR the Musical critiques modern workplaces and corporate culture – Amy Mansfield

By Amy Mansfield
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
HR the Musical, coming to Auckland's Q Theatre on November 6, takes a satirical look at the experiences of workers in the modern corporate world.

HR the Musical, coming to Auckland's Q Theatre on November 6, takes a satirical look at the experiences of workers in the modern corporate world.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • HR The Musical, inspired by workplace experiences, combines comedy and satire to critique corporate culture.
  • The show features an all-female cast and will be performed at Q Theatre in November.
  • Audiences have described the experience as “hilariously relatable”

Amy Mansfield is the writer/director of HR The Musical and a former HR professional.

OPINION

A friend once said of working in the corporate world, “You can handle it just as long as you drink the Kool-Aid, but when you stop doing that, it’s all

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment