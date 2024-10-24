Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

19 NZ leaders on how to make a workplace more productive

Kim Knight
By
Senior journalist and restaurant critic·NZ Herald·
19 mins to read
Work harder - or smarter? Workplace productivity tips from 19 New Zealand leaders.

Work harder - or smarter? Workplace productivity tips from 19 New Zealand leaders.

Labour Day commemorates Aotearoa New Zealand’s historic fight for eight equal hours of work, rest and play. While the modern jobscape would be unrecognisable to the 1890′s rank-and-file who first celebrated the long weekend, for bosses the quest for productivity is relentless. Kim Knight asked 19

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle