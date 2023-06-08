The Arnott’s Group begins a new era of manufacturing in NZ. Country director Mike Cullerne shows the Herald around the new factory in Avondale, Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

Arnott’s has opened a new factory in Avondale which it says will help it create biscuits designed for local palates “for the first time … in a long time”.

The 4000 square-metre plant employs 40 people across manufacturing, three research and development staff and a health and safety team, according to country manager Mike Cullerne.

Arnott’s announced the decision to build the factory 12 months ago. It’s the first time it has brought manufacturing back to New Zealand in 25 years.

The plant has transferred staff and equipment from Kiwi cracker manufacturer 180 Degrees’ Glendene factory.

Cullerne said Arnott’s acquired 180 Degrees “a couple of years ago” from Jill Seton and Frank Lawton.

Compared to the 600sq m Glendene plant, Cullerne said the larger site will “cater for the growth we’re planning”.

The 4000sq m plant employs 40 people. Photo / Michael Craig

He said the move helps create biscuits designed for local palates which the company is able to do “for the first time … in a long time”.

The first new local range is set to be released next month.

“We’re launching a new range of shortbread products and we’ve partnered up with Barkers of Geraldine who are supplying all the fruit and jams that will go on those products.”

He said the partnership with the South Island brand is to support local suppliers.

The first new local range from Arnott's is set to be released next month. Photo / Michael Craig

When asked if Kiwi innovations will be exclusive to Aotearoa, Cullerne said there will be some Arnott’s products it would “definitely be exporting”.

He said the Avondale plant will mainly make 180 Degrees crackers but it has started work on its “short bread bites”, especially as he said Kiwis have a more savoury palate than Australian consumers.

“We’ve also got the ability to make cookies, bars and also filled biscuits. We’re really excited to start tapping into that different capability we’ve got with our new manufacturing line.”

Chief executive George Zoghbi said this was his third trip to Aotearoa since the factory has been under construction.

“It is a special day because we are bringing production back to NZ,” Zoghbi said.

“People ask me why you would invest in NZ … because you can do big things with small stuff.”

The new factory received praise from Deputy Prime Minister and Kelston MP Carmel Sepuloni for supporting the local community.

“This is a big move forward for Arnott’s. We look forward to seeing what you can achieve.”

Sepuloni said the opening was “exciting because it’s in [her] electorate”.

She thanked Zoghbi and said she was grateful the company is creating job opportunities for Aucklanders, which could further support other local businesses.

She said: “There was a lot of excitement at the Beehive about coming to the biscuit factory”.