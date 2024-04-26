Voyager 2023 media awards
Great Kiwi yarn: Inside Norsewear’s rural factory keeping a village afloat, one pair of socks at a time

Neil Reid
By
13 mins to read
The village of Norsewood - 106km south of Napier - was founded by Norwegian settlers in the 19th century and is home to the Norsewear woollen goods factory. Photo / Neil Reid

For decades, a classic Kiwi sock brand has provided relief from the big freeze – and economic survival for a small North Island village. Norsewear’s high-profile new owner talked to Neil Reid about buying the

