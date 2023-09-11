New Zealand Natural Clothing owners Phil Grant and Julie Hedley with Wairarapa's National candidate Mike Butterick. Photo / Sue Emeny

Norsewood has a population of about 310 but each year attracts about 40,000 visitors, Wairarapa’s National candidate Mike Butterick was told when he visited the area on Tuesday.

As part of his visit to the area, Butterick went to New Zealand Natural Clothing where he met owners Phil Grant and Julie Hedley and discussed the common issues businesses in the area are facing.

Among the issues raised was the lack of reliable mobile network coverage over the past year.

Grant said 60 per cent of the e-commerce side of their business relied on internet connectivity.

It is his understanding a cellphone tower was to be installed in Norsewood in the near future.

Among other issues raised, Grant said he would like to see more resources from central government to support the likes of Tararua and Wairarapa. These areas had large roading networks and only a small number of ratepayers, and were losing out on funding to repair roads.

Grant told Butterick his business was down despite huge spending on social media to promote the e-commerce side of the business, and had seen a drop in visitor numbers.

“But that’s all fuelled by the upcoming election and economic uncertainty. After all my years in business, I know that every four years there is a slowdown in the economy before an election.”

Butterick confirmed New Zealand’s economic outlook wasn’t great.

“There are some significant headwinds coming our way and it’s not great. There is no magic button to press, but National can promise fiscal discipline.

“At the end of the day, it’s about needs versus wants. The reality is it’s about needs and these have to be prioritised.”

Butterick said the Government needed to stop wasting money.

“I use the example of the state highway between Featherston and Masterton where the Government is planning to install 21 raised pedestrian crossings at a cost of $9 million. We don’t need speed bumps. We don’t want slower roads, we want safer roads.”

On the issue of wages, Grant said while the company kept pace, staff were under financial pressure as a result of increases across the economy in terms of fuel, rates and food.

Butterick said money needed to be put into people’s pockets.

“The mums and dads who work need to be given some tax relief. The tax brackets haven’t changed since 2010.”

Switching to the positives, Butterick said New Zealand Natural Clothing had a great story.

“You are in the middle of heartland New Zealand and you have this great business.”

Grant said for a little village, Norsewood was punching above its weight.

The community is planning to create a heritage trail.

“If we get this going, Norsewood will continue to be the visitor destination that we are.”

Following the visit to New Zealand Natural Clothing, Butterick went to the Norsewear factory, which was established in 1969 by Ola Rian.

Tim Deane purchased the business in March this year and has reverted the name to the iconic Norsewear brand.

The factory produces about 7500 socks a week and it recently sent a large sock, glove and woolly hat order to Antarctica.



