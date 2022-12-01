Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's new Tim Burton series. Photo / Netflix

The Addams Family spin-off series Wednesday has smashed a major Netflix viewing record less than two weeks after its release.

The supernatural comedy, which focuses on famed cartoonist Charles Addams’ character Wednesday Addams, debuted on the streamer on November 23, and as of Tuesday became the company’s most-watched English-language show in a week with 341.23 million hours viewed.

Wednesday now holds the record for most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series on Netflix, with 341.2 MILLION HOURS!



The series — starring Jenna Ortega from EPs Tim Burton, Al Gough & Miles Millar — is #1 in 83 countries, tying the record set by Stranger Things 4 pic.twitter.com/o8yhS2EmXF — Netflix (@netflix) November 29, 2022

It’s also currently number one in 83 countries, with Netflix reporting 50 million households have tuned in in the past week alone.

The record-breaking feat is particularly extraordinary given it’s managed to surpass the fourth season of Stranger Things which previously held the title at 335 million hours – and it had the help of a years-developed fanbase.

Wednesday, which stars up-and-coming US actress Jenna Ortega in the titular role, also shot to the number one spot on Australia’s top-10 chart.

US film-maker Tim Burton executive produced the eight-episode show, bringing his quintessential gothic flair to the production, while Alfred Gough and Miles Millar were co-creators.

It also stars the likes of Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzman (Gomez Addams), Christina Ricci and Games of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie.

The Korean smash hit Squid Game still holds the record for all-time hours viewed, notching 571.8 million hours in the space of a week.

The strong debut all but confirms Wednesday will be renewed for another season, potentially more, as its impact on social media further bolsters its popularity.

The 20-year-old brought a lot of her own flair to the production of Wednesday. Photo / Netflix

The hashtag #WEDNESDAY has received seven billion views on TikTok so far, with Ortega’s spooky episode four dance number to The Cramps’ Goo Goo Muck going viral.

Ortega, who revealed she choreographed the one-minute long routine herself, previously said she was worried about filming the intentionally-awkward scene.

“I actually felt really insecure about this,” she told Netflix.

“I choreographed that myself, and I think it’s very obvious that I’m not a dancer or choreographer.”

And the 20-year-old, who is making the transition to more mature roles from a start on Disney Channel, brought a lot of her own flair to the production.

Netflix revealed Ortega attempted to avoid blinking for an entire take, which left Burton so enamoured he asked her to maintain it for the entirety of shooting.

The finished result? Ortega doesn’t blink once. Alltogether spooky …