The cast of Netflix's Queer Eye.

Months after Netflix’s Queer Eye announced one of their “Fab Five” were leaving the show, a brutal Rolling Stone exposé has claimed another is a “monster” to work with.

This morning, the news outlet published a scathing article in which multiple sources claimed the show’s breakout star Jonathan Van Ness has anger issues, allegedly resulting in weekly outbursts on set.

“[There’s] a real emotion of fear around them when they get angry,” a source said, claiming the 36-year-old would be heard screaming at someone on set at least “once a week”. They continued to claim: “It’s almost like a cartoon where it oozes out of them. It’s intense and scary.”

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness.

Other sources who spoke to the news outlet claimed Van Ness - who identifies as non-binary - is a “monster”, a “nightmare” and claimed they are “demeaning”. An insider told Rolling Stone that at least three cast or crew members were subject to the star’s “abusive” outbursts that they claimed came from their “rage issues” and that “everything changes if he’s in a bad mood”.

Elsewhere in the exposé, it was reported that Netflix executives had one meeting with the star; however a source claimed nothing came of it, stating: “There’s no accountability at all.”

The star has also been accused of not wanting “to ever share the spotlight with anyone” and a source claimed it got so bad at some points that Van Ness wouldn’t share scenes with some cast members.

Since relaunching in 2018, Queer Eye - whose cast includes Karamo Brown, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski - has faced multiple controversies.

Following Berk’s decision to step down from the show - which he said wasn’t an easy decision to be at peace with - he spoke to Vanity Fair, revealing he and co-star France had not been getting along behind the scenes.

“There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I and it has nothing to do with the show.”

“It was something personal that had been brewing - and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.”

Elsewhere, in September last year, Van Ness, Berk and Brown were not invited to Porowski’s bachelor party. At the time, Brown appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, revealing he was okay with his co-star’s decision: “Here’s the thing, when it comes to family things like that - family things, weddings - it costs money so I don’t take offence to it.”

Queer Eye follows the Fab Five as they transform the lives of people in each episode. Earning countless Primetime Emmy Awards and nominations, it’s safe to say the show has been a raging success with fans.