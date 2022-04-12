Netflix has introduced a new feature to help figure out what we want to watch. Photo / Getty Images

Netflix has introduced a new feature to help figure out what we want to watch. Photo / Getty Images

Ever scrolled through your list of recommended shows and movies on Netflix and thought, they haven't quite got it right?

The streaming service promises to offer you exactly what you want to watch, whether you're a crime junkie, hopeless romantic or you simply like to watch your one favourite show over and over again.

Now Netflix is promising to get even more accurate with its recommendations by installing a new feature on its app.

From today, Netflix has introduced the Double Thumbs Up. Think Tinder's Super Like, but for a streaming service.

The current Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons tell the streamer how you feel about what you've been watching and helps it refine your profile to better reflect your tastes.

Now if you binged the whole second season of Bridgerton in a day, you can add a double thumbs up to let them know you'd like to see similar shows pop up on the app.

Netflix's director of product innovation Christine Doig-Cardet says, "We've learned over time that these feelings can go beyond a simple like or dislike. Providing an additional way to tell us when you're really into something means a profile with recommendations that better reflect what you enjoy.

"Consider Double Thumbs Up as a way to fine-tune your recommendations to see even more series or films influenced by what you love."

It comes after news that Netflix was cracking down on account sharing outside of households.

The streaming giant earlier announced it is testing a new feature that would charge people to add multiple profiles to an account, in an effort to stamp out unauthorised password exchanges that are having an impact on Netflix's ability to spend on making great shows.

In a blog post on Thursday, Netflix product innovation director Chengyi Long said the scheme would be tested in three markets: Peru, Costa Rica and Chile.

"We've always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans," Long wrote.

"While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared.

"As a result, accounts are being shared between households – impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members."

- Additional reporting news.com.au