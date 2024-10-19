Ozone in Grey Lynn is just fantastic. The food is awesome, of course. But the booths are so great for lounging and chatting with ya pals. Kind cafe in Morningside is also top of my list. Great vegan food.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Gojo Ethiopian in New Lynn. Caters to all dietary requirements and is so damn tasty! And a great novelty for people.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

It’s tried and true but walking up Mt Eden is always a must. You get breathtaking views and can slash that daily footstep quota.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

If the Basement Theatre is open late, I head there for drinks and a boogie. I also love that Whammy Bar is open so late and has some raging gigs.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Waterview Coffee Project. It’s my local. It’s cheerful and the barista makes a mean coffee.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

The Newton Fish and Chippery. I’ve been going there for absolute years. And it’s never changed. Great, crisp chips and a very tasty potato fritter.

Favourite trail for a hike?

We call it the devil’s staircase but it’s actually called Stairway to Heaven. It’s in Clevedon and it is a hard slog. But you’ll sweat out last night’s hangover and you’ll feel very smug about reaching the top.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Can’t go past the mighty Q Theatre. I’ve performed there too many times now, and always love it. And it’s so audience-friendly. They also do nighttime coffees, which is great for a performer.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Savemart in Onehunga is my go-to. I always head there for cheap costume pieces, but always leave with a new pair of pants or shirt. Or some zany belt and a well-thumbed novel.

See Tom Sainsbury in Camping with Silo Theatre, playing at Q Theatre from November 14 – December 7 https://silotheatre.co.nz/show/camping.







