Ugh, brunch – perhaps the most Auckland word in existence. I try to avoid it, but I’ll tell you where’s great for breakfast is Ima – you have to journey downtown which is sometimes a struggle, but Yael makes it all worthwhile

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

I was recently initiated into a group activity with friends who try a different restaurant on Dominion Rd every week. We’ve found some real beauties.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

When my band came over here from London it was Te Henga that they were all raving about on the plane home. That peculiar west coast cocktail of overwhelming natural beauty and an almost violent, seething energy really hit the spot.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Acho’s on K Road.

Favourite place to get coffee?

It’s good everywhere, isn’t it? I lived in London for years before the introduction of the unassailable flat white, so this all tastes great to me.

Favourite fish and chip shop?

Again, live in London for 20 years then come here – they’re all paradise compared to the horrors I’ve seen.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I don’t know if I hike so much as saunter, or perhaps mince? The Mercer Bay loop is lovely.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I went to the brilliant Others Way festival recently which really highlighted how many great venues there are here. We’re playing the Hollywood Cinema in Avondale on March 21st, so I’m going to go with that as my favourite. It’s a shameless plug, but then why the hell else would I be writing all this?

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I was a voracious op-shopper in my youth, but somewhere around 2012, they all seemed to simultaneously run out of any of the clothes I wanted. The Central Flea is fun – I like wandering around there with my daughter on a Sunday.

The Veils’ new album, Asphodels, is out on January 24. The band are also about to head on a New Zealand tour that will include gigs at Womad on March 14, Hollywood Cinema in Avondale on March 21, Meow (Wellington) on March 22, The Piano (Christchurch) on March 23, Wānaka’s Festival of Colour on April 3, and the Dunedin Arts Festival on April 4. Get tickets from banishedmusic.com.