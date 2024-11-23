Queenies in Freemans Bay. It’s such a charming and iconic little spot, an old villa covered in creeping vines.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

I really love Otto on K’Rd. It’s just the best for large groups, and has generous (and super delicious) sharing plates.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Waiheke! To be specific, a long leisurely lunch at Casita Miro. One could easily be transported to Barcelona with its long mosaic wall inspired by Gaudi’s Park Guell, and their penchant for offering flowers from their own garden to wear in your hair as you dine. It’s honestly such an immersive experience, and the food is “Chefs kiss”.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Cork bar, Ponsonby. Always a vibe.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Amurangi Coffee. The absolute best Kenyan coffee around. They are at the Takapuna Farmers Market on Sundays, such a lovey way to start the day and grab some beans to take home too.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Highbury Fisheries. Take your fish and chips for a short drive to little shoal bay - so good!

Favourite trail for a hike?

There’s a beautiful recently renovated walkway around Tuff crater which is absolutely stunning and so serene. It’s not really a hike per se, but it’s gloriously scenic and you’ll be treated to a ton of native bush, birds and butterflies.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Ponsonby Social. I’ve seen some seriously cool performers and DJs at that venue!

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Salvation Army family stores and Habitat for Humanity. I love the work both of these organisations do - and finding bargains there really is the cherry on top!

Jane Benny will be performing in Jingle in the Square part of Auckland Live Christmas in Aotea Square, at 6pm on Saturday, November 30. The event is proudly supported by Auckland Council and the city centre targeted rate. Let six of New Zealand’s finest Afro-heritage performers serenade you with a special collection of beloved Christmas songs arranged and performed with a distinctive African flair. For more information, visit: https://www.aucklandlive.co.nz/show/jingle-in-the-square











