I’m not a brunch girlie but Dear Jane and the Hare and the Turtle are two places that come to mind as places that slapped.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Okay, listen here, and listen well, JadeTown Uyghur Cuisine on Dominion Rd is the s***! That restaurant alone made me love lamb. I will fight and die for JadeTown.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Okay, listen closely again. Four Shells Kava Lounge. This is not exclusive to visitors, people are not clued on to Kava yet and y’all need to wake up. Four Shells Kava Lounge is quite literally my favourite place in Auckland, it is the best, it is the BEST.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Neck of the Woods, Achos or Whammy Bar, I will start the night at one of these three places rotate between them and end at any of them.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I drink sugar-free blue Vs. But when I’m feeling frisky, feeling dangerous, like I want a bit of hot caffeine in my body, I love those huge cafes that feel kind of industrial like Crave or Ozone.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I’ve barely had fish and chips. Toby’s Seafood in West [Auckland], though. Sheesh, now that’s a feed and a half.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I don’t hike, I mean I like walking through One Tree Hill, but calling that a hike is deeply dishonest. Would love to do the coast to coast, but hey, baby steps, baby steps.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Whammy – especially when the back rooms and the main room are both on form. It’s nice to jump back and forth and not heaps of other venues offer that kind of versatility. I also love the Powerstation if it’s a slightly bigger act.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Shopping local is something I’m trying to get better at, so if anybody’s got any recommendations here that’s awesome. I love First Thursdays on K’ Rd, nothing like shopping local, getting good deals and listening to some live, local music all at once. Talk about a bargain on experience.

See Sean Rivera in Silo Theatre and Auckland Theatre Company’s production of Scenes from the Climate Era, playing at Q Theatre from August 2-24.



