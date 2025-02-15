Zap Lai at the Ponsonby Food Court. Food from Laos. I’ve been a regular for years. Number 4 Sizzling Plate with beef, hot. Yum.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

I love cooking, so we have our friends to dinner with us most of the time. But whenever we want that steak treat, it’s always Tony’s on Wellesley St. An institution. I think the first time I had a steak here was in 1983.

I used to pop in and stoke up before dress rehearsals at the Maidment Theatre up the road. Many a performance fuelled by a delicious scotch fillet.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

The Wintergarden in the Domain. I love it there. I find it particularly timeless. Peaceful. We did a memorable outdoor production of Euripides’ The Trojan Women there in December 1986, a sort of farewell to Theatre Corporate, where many of us had trained. We sat the audience on one side of the long pool between the glass houses and we had the actors and musicians perform on the other. A live sunset, hauntingly beautiful music by John Gibson, and a stunning chorus of women. One of those shows. And good story to share with visitors.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Home, with a single malt. Or, if I’ve been to see a show or have been performing myself, Lounge at Q Theatre. Good chats.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I mostly make my own coffee so I can’t really say. I have one, sometimes two flat whites in the morning and that’s it. So if I buy coffee it’s usually pre-dawn on the way to a shoot somewhere. And let’s not forget that these days the coffee they give you on set is mostly excellent.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Nate’s Place on Richmond Rd. Lovely battered fish. Great burgers.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I’ve enjoyed making shows at Q Theatre. There’s a nice intimacy there, even in Rangatira, their larger space. And you can change things around, move the seating blocks if you like, adapt the space to your vision.

I love that kind of freedom.

Favourite place for a night out?

At the theatre. Without a doubt. There’s nothing like the experience of watching a really strong, well-directed piece of theatre. Happy, sad and all the faces in-between happening live, in the moment, and with everyone watching at the same time. Electric.

Favourite place to shop?

Dear Reader Book Shop, Richmond Rd. I love this bookshop. Quiet yet busy. David, the owner, unfailingly recommends books for me that I enjoy. The featured selections are well worth the browsing time and it’s easy to fall into interesting conversation.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I got a beauty the other day at Freida’s Market in Grey Lynn. A set of six fabulous 1970s tumblers. The market is held on the first Saturday of every month at Freida Margolis Bar on the corner of Richmond Rd and Hakanoa St.

Michael Hurst performs In Other Words across Aotearoa in 2025, with seasons at Circa Theatre, Wellington (27 Feb–2 Mar & 5–8 Mar), Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch (13–15 Mar), Wanaka Festival of Colour (30 Mar), Opera House, Hastings (4 Apr), and Q Theatre, Auckland (11–12 Apr).