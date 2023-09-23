In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, broadcaster Mel Homer takes us on a tour of her top places.
Favourite beach?
For a midweek evening summer dip, you can’t beat Pt Chev Beach - it feels like you’ve stepped back into the 1930s. For surfing, I love Tāwharanui.
Favourite brunch spot?
Mug ‘n’ Bowl in Mt Roskill for the best banh mi in town.
Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?
Cazador - the chocolate mousse is next-level.
Favourite place to take a visitor to?
Out sailing on the Hauraki Gulf. If time allows, a trip to Kawau is always something special.
Favourite spot to finish a night out?
These days I’m a bit of a lightweight, so I’d have to say on the couch in my trackies with a cup of tea!
Favourite place to get coffee?
Voila in Sandringham, it’s a regular stop on my morning dog walk.
Favourite fish-and-chip shop?
It’s not exactly a fish-and-chip shop, but Swashbucklers has the best.
Favourite trail for a hike?
I love the walk to the top of Rangitoto, winding back down through the caves.
Favourite venue for a gig?
I have a special fondness for the Powerstation. So many great gigs and good memories.
Favourite place to find a bargain?
Central Flea Market in Balmoral, every second Sunday. It’s so good!
Celebrity Treasure Island airs Mondays to Wednesdays at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+.