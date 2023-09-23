Mel Homer. Photo / TVNZ

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, broadcaster Mel Homer takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

For a midweek evening summer dip, you can’t beat Pt Chev Beach - it feels like you’ve stepped back into the 1930s. For surfing, I love Tāwharanui.

Favourite brunch spot?

Mug ‘n’ Bowl in Mt Roskill for the best banh mi in town.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Cazador - the chocolate mousse is next-level.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Out sailing on the Hauraki Gulf. If time allows, a trip to Kawau is always something special.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

These days I’m a bit of a lightweight, so I’d have to say on the couch in my trackies with a cup of tea!

Favourite place to get coffee?

Voila in Sandringham, it’s a regular stop on my morning dog walk.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

It’s not exactly a fish-and-chip shop, but Swashbucklers has the best.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I love the walk to the top of Rangitoto, winding back down through the caves.

Baches on Rangitoto.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I have a special fondness for the Powerstation. So many great gigs and good memories.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Central Flea Market in Balmoral, every second Sunday. It’s so good!

