My Secret Auckland: Lachie Oliver-Kerby’s favourite spots in the city

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Lachie Oliver-Kerby is the sound designer for the upcoming NZ premiere of In Other Words at Q Theatre from September 3rd to September 15th. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, sound designer Lachie Oliver-Kerby takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

It definitely ain’t the best for swimming, but Hamilton Beach Reserve in Herne Bay is a cute and quiet wee spot to take some kai and look over the water and harbour bridge at sunset.

Favourite brunch spot?

Scarecrow in the city is super cute for brunch. A bit tricky to get to if you live out of the CBD, but the food is great, vegetarian options are plentiful, and the artisan grocery inside is wicked.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Candela on Karangahape Rd is a vibe. Incredible Spanish-inspired food, great music and stellar service. I would do terrible things for their grilled cabbage.

For something a little more low-key, Lokānta in Grey Lynn is a lovely Aegean and Mediterranean joint with fresh, hearty food and a cool atmosphere.

Who am I kidding? It’s the Ponsonby Food Court.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Cornwall Park and One Tree Hill is always a great walk around and viewpoint of the city for an Auckland newbie. And a slightly amusing reminder that there are cows and sheep in central Auckland for a local.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

My lounge floor, with a cup of tea, listening to records. It’s unfortunately a bit exclusive – invite only.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Kind Cafe in Morningside. Great coffee, the best matcha in town, and the loveliest staff. Awesome plant-based yum-yums to have with your coffee too.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Not exactly secret or of-the-people, but Fish Smith in Herne Bay can throw you a bit of Friday F&C that won’t make you feel like death come Saturday.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Shakespeare Park for sure. A relaxed hike (if you can call it one), but you get a healthy dose of native bush, beach, beautiful panoramic views of the ocean, farmland and sheep all around ya. Delicious.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Whammy Bar is great fun for smaller gigs, The Powerstation is perfect for larger and equally epic live music, but off the top of my head my favourite venue might be East St Hall. It’s been home to some of my favourite low-key Auckland gigs – The Circling Sun, Okay Kaya, and Pachyman to name a few.

And bring back The Crystal Palace Theatre.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

The Basement Theatre. Laughter, tears, and food for thought all for the price of a ticket to a show. What a deal. Ya wouldn’t read about it!

Lachie Oliver-Kerby is the sound designer for the upcoming NZ premiere of In Other Words at Q Theatre from September 3 to September 15.


