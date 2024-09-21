Can’t pick just one really ... but I had a really good experience at Benedict’s in Eden Tce for their thick-cut bacon benny. And I don’t even like bacon that much.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Hmm, I have an uncountable number of favourite restaurants. With friends, it all depends on the occasion, daily mood, budget, and cuisine ... which changes everything. Wait, Jungle8 (city) or Lucky8 (Ponsonby) is a great place to come with any group. And for bars, easy: Occidental (city) or De Fontein (Mission Bay). Belgian cherry beer rocks! And Hoegaarden on tap!

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Xoong Mt Eden restaurant has my full faith. Their fresh catch tartare is seriously the best thing in Auckland. It’s on my top list for bringing guests and visitors to impress them.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Ken Yakitori bar in the city. And yes, I’m still talking about food. The compact, cosy seats and the grilled, smoky skewers with hot sake are just a great way to wrap up a night.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I ... don’t drink coffee. Hey, don’t judge! My body just can’t process caffeine like most people. One sip in the morning will keep me awake the whole night. I get my brain booster from hot chocolate instead. Don’t have a fave spot yet.

Favourite fish and chip shop?

I don’t want to drive out for fish and chips. Feels like an insult. The nearest local fish mart will do for fresh, hot fish and chips.

Favourite trail for a hike?

The treadmill in the living room — where the TV is on, the room temperature is perfect, there’s no sun, no slopes, and I can have a shower straight after ...

Favourite venue for a gig?

World-touring musicals and ballets at the Civic Theatre! I find the stage set-ups and props more fascinating than the actors and stories. I would love to work in this industry at least once and explore the insider world.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Tatty’s, Recycle Boutique, and Scotties — to score some designer items that I didn’t know existed but needed.

Graphic designer & illustrator Soo Park’s Pink Blossoming Spring will be at Freyberg Steps for ArtWeek (October 4-13), which is delivered by Heart of the City and supported by Auckland Council. See full programme at heartofthecity.co.nz







