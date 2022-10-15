Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

My Secret Auckland: Grand Designs NZ host Tom Webster reveals his favourite spots in Auckland

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Tom Webster is the host of the new upcoming season of Grand Designs New Zealand. Photo / TVNZ

Tom Webster is the host of the new upcoming season of Grand Designs New Zealand. Photo / TVNZ

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Tom Webster - British-born architect and host of the upcoming season of Grand Designs New Zealand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment