The Lebanese Grocer on Pitt St. There’s a beautiful outdoor dining area and the food is so delicious and fresh.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

I like popping over to Dominion Rd. My favourite spots are Go Go music cafe, especially with a big group of friends, I adore their cold sesame noodles and the lettuce skewers, I never thought I’d like cooked lettuce but it’s so good. Another favourite is Shaolin Kung Fu Noodle, their hand-pulled noodles are epic.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

If they wanted to explore the city then I’d wander leisurely down Karangahape Rd, stopping for food and coffee and to pop into some of the galleries along the way, then head down through Myers Park and go to the Auckland Art Gallery. Otherwise I’d get out of the city and go to some of the beautiful west coast beaches.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

I’ve had a fair few nights over the years where I’ve ended up at Acho’s for a late-night snack before heading home. It’s great because it’s often open really late. When I lived by Karangahape Rd, I would end up at Acho’s a few nights a week.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I don’t drink caffeine; I think I’m pretty much allergic to the stuff. But I love the taste of coffee and the ritual of drinking it so sometimes I go to Daily Daily for a decaf. I also love Remedy coffee in town if I wanna just chill and people watch or read a book.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I’ve just moved to Mount Eden and I’ve been tipped off by a friend that the fish and chip shop down the road, The Seafood Collective, is really good so I’m looking forward to trying that.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Okay, it’s not exactly a “hikem but I’m loving living right in front of Maungawhau, my partner Cello and I have been trying to get up the Maunga most days, there’s lots of different tracks so you can actually walk for a while depending which way you go.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I’ve enjoyed all the gigs I’ve been to at Audio Foundation, I love the building too. Whammy is probably my most frequented spot, I’ve seen many great bands there over the years. Long live Whammy.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Search and Destroy on Ponsonby Rd, the best spot for carefully curated vintage finds. I used to live across from Search and Destroy when it was located on Cross St and picked up some of my favourite wardrobe pieces from there, they’re still going strong. I can’t go in without getting a cheese and pickle toastie though.

Freya Silas Finch (they/them) will premiere their solo A Slow Burlesque, taking the stage at Basement Theatre from October 3-19.



