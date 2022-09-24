Elvis Lopeti takes us on a tour of his favourite spots around Auckland. Photo / TVNZ

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, dancer Elvis Lopeti, originally from Ōtāhuhu, takes us on a tour of his favourite spots around Auckland.

Favourite beach?

Piha/Muriwai.

Favourite brunch spot?

Honey Bones.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Night markets and Dominion Road.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Choice Food Bar.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I don't like coffee. I love hot chocolates and anywhere nice.

Favourite fish and chips shop?

Lucky Wok in Onehunga.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Panmure Basin.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Vodafone Event Centre in South Auckland.

Favourite place to find a bargain ?

Savemart in Onehunga.

• Elvis Lopeti is one of the contestants on Celebrity Treasure Island 2022, currently airing on TVNZ 2.