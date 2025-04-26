Best Ugly Bagels. Great coffee, and you can customise your bagel. We meet there every Sunday before riding, so technically I suppose that’s breakfast. But then, what is breakfast if not early brunch?

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Three of my guilty pleasures are beer, buffalo wings, and American Football. Schapiro’s caters to all three in the most satisfying way.

And Tanuki’s Cave has been a favourite since I moved back to Auckland in the early 2000s. Kushiage and sake. A combo made to be shared.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

The Pūhoi Pub Hotel has been a part of my life since I was a kid. My dad used to take us there as children when we had a bach in Red Beach. Now, I’m there most Sundays when out riding with Every Sunday Motorcycle Collective. I’m a sucker for an old-school, kiwi pub. And Pūhoi is the old-schooliest and kiwiest.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

...home? It’s where my cat is.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Daily Bread in Point Chevalier. You want something savoury with your coffee? You want something sweet? Can’t miss.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Again, not really Auckland, but the Bay View Hotel in Kaiaua has pretty much the freshest fush’n’chups you could hope for, and the ride out there is amazing. But if you want that fix closer to town, Tipene’s in Kingsland is top notch, and the portions are... significant.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I really don’t get out to enough gigs these days, but always enjoy Whammy Bar.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Search and Destroy on Ponsonby Road. Vintage clothes, curios, coffee, a Reuben sandwich. The perfect place to find a pair of jeans, grab a long black, and do a cryptic crossword.

See Edwin Wright in Auckland Theatre Company’s Murder on the Orient Express on from April 22 – May 10 at ASB Waterfront Theatre.