My Secret Auckland: deepState’s favourite places in the city

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Auckland-based DJ deepState (Jessica Morgan) takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

This is a tough one because there are so many beautiful beaches around Auckland, but I’m going to go with a tried and true local beach, Herne Bay, as this is where friends and I go most often during summer. It’s in a handy central location with a beautiful lookout over the harbour bridge and North Shore, and has a decent amount of shady spots to escape the harsh sun. Also great for swimming (just make sure to check the Safeswim website first).

Favourite brunch spot?

There are lots of lovely cafes around Auckland to brunch at, but I’d like to point out the Blue Rose Cafe in Sandringham as it’s somewhere someone visiting Auckland for the first time might miss. The Blue Rose Cafe offers something a bit different, infusing the owners’ Cook Islands and Māori backgrounds into their food. It’s always a welcoming vibe inside and they do a great hāngī pie!

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

This has to be the well-loved Uncle Man’s Restaurant on Karangahape Rd. They do the most delicious Malaysian food at affordable prices, I’d recommend the Nasi Lemak. I’ve had many dinners with friends here and always suggest it to people who ask for a good place to go.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Piha is a beautiful spot to take anyone visiting Auckland. Although the beach isn’t generally recommended as a safe swimming spot due to the strong currents and rough waves, it is a stunning place to spend the day or the weekend. I love the long stretch of black sand and seemingly endless horizon at Piha, it’s a wonderful spot to go exploring or sunbathing!

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Charlie’s Bar is always a fun end to any night out, especially if you enjoy a bit of karaoke. Located on Karangahape Rd, my friends and I have finished many nights out here. It’s always filled with people having a great time and if you’re brave enough, I’d definitely recommend giving the karaoke a go. I’ve made many attempts to sing Mariah Carey’s back catalogue here (sorry to those who have had to bear witness to this), it’s always a laugh, though!

Favourite place to get coffee?

Bestie Cafe is a nice place to go for coffee, especially if you can get a seat at the back by the big windows overlooking Myers Park. They serve Eight Thirty coffee, which is my favourite, and they also do delicious food!

Favourite fish and chip shop?

I’m not a frequent fish and chip eater, but one place that always comes to mind is Nana’s Fish House in Mt Roskill. The fish and chips are good, they have an extensive menu and I once got my takeaway order wrapped in a ribbon, which I thought was very cute.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I’m also not much of a hiker, but there are plenty of beautiful hikes around Auckland. One I’d recommend for people like me who aren’t experienced hikers is the Hunua Falls track and lookout loop. It’s a very doable 20-30 minutes and there’s an amazing lookout spot of the waterfall. It’s also a lovely place to sit in the sun and go for a swim if you’re so inclined.

Favourite venue for a gig?

The first two places that come to mind are Wine Cellar and Whammy Bar on Karangahape Rd as this is where me and friends most often go for both playing and watching shows. There’s always someone you know there and they are great venues with a long history of supporting local musicians.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

This has to be the Hospice shop in New Lynn. I’ve found so many bargains here over the years. From clothing to furniture to decor, they’ve got it all — you’re almost guaranteed to find something here!

deepState aka Jessica Morgan is a producer based in Tāmaki Makaurau. Her high-energy DJ sets explore the nuances of house, electronica, jungle, garage and breakbeat. She released her debut album Dreams in September to critical acclaim. She performs at Cross Street Music Festival on Saturday, March 9. More information on https://www.crossstmusicfestival.co.nz/







