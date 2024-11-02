Takapuna is my favourite spot for hanging out, so when I’m going to meet friends for brunch – Honey Cafe is my go to, cute atmosphere, friendly staff, quick and delicious food not to mention a nice selection on the menu with fresh juice and great coffee. Pet friendly too!

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

I love all things funky and Asian cuisine is the best, so Seoul Night bar is my spot. It has a fantastic ambiance about it and it’s perfect for sharing food and cheap cocktails when it’s happy hour. It’s right in the city so everything else is just a walk away if we want to keep the night going.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

If it’s a nice day I’d take them out to Matakana, the small town has such a cute aesthetic and when the markets are on it’s so full of life and tempting buys. There are also a few wineries and other small food places which are all 10/10s. And again I must mention the coastal side of things. Lots of activities to do such as surfing classes, paddle boarding etc.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

After a dinner or movie – Duck Island is my go-to. I’m such a sweet tooth and their ice cream selection is to die for. My favourite flavour is the pecan salted caramel one and, of course, they have a few dairy-free options which are equally as delicious. Once my friend and I went there three times over two days, so naughty, couldn’t get enough.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Drifter Coffee in Orewa Beach is the sweetest spot for catching up with my mutual coffee-lover friends. Not only is their coffee fantastic, but the atmosphere is cosy and calming, with comfy chairs and hanging plants. They let you choose your own funky handmade mug to have it in. They also sell handmade goods and other trinkets. Vegan, gf and the sorts are available. Also pet-friendly and have a dog of their own that hangs out sometimes.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

It’s not very often that I get fish and chips but out of all the times I have gotten it – Epsom Fresh Fish & Chips shop is my top pick. Fast, yummy fish, golden chippies and it’s reasonably cheap, woohoo!

Favourite trail for a hike?

I’m not a super experienced hiker but I absolutely lap it up when I do go on one. The treks out at Whatipu beach are gorgeous, there’s a few to choose from, varying in distance and difficulty but they all open up to a stunning view at the end. You’ve got to set a whole day aside for it, bring a picnic, take a walk along the beach and dip your feet in the water for a cool down afterwards.

Favourite venue for a gig?

“The Hollywood” in Avondale always holds the coolest gigs with a great turnout every time. The venue has such a welcoming, rustic and nostalgic vibe. Considering how old it is, it has been well kept – saving the original architecture and all. Well run and no matter where I am in the room there’s always a good view of the stage.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

The Onehunga outlet mall is where I go if I need new clothes quickly. It’s just as clean as any other mall and there’s a wide selection for all your needs. Stores like Calvin Klein and Peter Alexander are affordable there with out-of-season clothes that are still good as gold!

Actor Danyelle Mealings joins the cast of A Doll’s House, Part 2 playing at the Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre from Thursday, Nov 14 to Sunday, Dec 1, 2024. Book at aucklandlive.co.nz







