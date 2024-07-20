My Secret Auckland: Dancer Toalei Roycroft shares their favourite places in the city

Crave cafe in Kingsland, I used to live in the area and that was my favourite place to stumble round to on a Sunday morning to save me from the late Saturday night.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Ziggle fried chicken, it’s just good fried chicken.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Karangahape Road! Just to people watch and dance in all the different spaces on a Friday.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Literally just home to have a shower to get clean and have a sleep.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Chur Bae Wellesley Street, when I work at Wellesley I love their coffee.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I love walking in nature in general but my all-time favourite and also hardest was the Tongariro Crossing, it’s one of my Maunga and the views are mean.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Neck of the Woods or Mothership for drum and bass gigs.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

SaveMart, or free things on the side of the road are my fave bargains.

Toalei Roycroft will be performing with Atamira Dance Company in KA MUA KA MURI at Q Theatre, July 25 to 27. Derived from and inspired by the whakatauki, Kia whakatōmuri te haere whakamua, KA MUA KA MURI relates to Māori perspectives of time where the past, present and the future are intertwined, offering a contemporary dance experience that explores both the significance of whakapapa while defining new aspirations for the future.



