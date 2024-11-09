My Secret Auckland: Dancer Phoebe Hilliam shares her favourite spots in the city

There are so many amazing cafes, but some of my local favourites are Common Ground Eatery and Ocean Breeze Eatery in Browns Bay.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Auckland is filled with great restaurants, but one of my go-to spots with friends is always Lucky 8.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

It depends on how much time we have, but visiting Piha Beach is a must.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Federal Delicatessen for dessert or Caretaker for cocktails.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Little Things Coffee in Glenfield and Altura Coffee in Rosedale are two of my North Shore favourites.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

The Chip Basket in Glenfield is a local gem.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Hobsonville Point Walkway. It’s not exactly a hike, but it’s a lovely spot for a coffee and a walk with friends.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Bruce Mason Centre. It’s special to me because I competed in my first National Irish Dancing Championships there in 2006, and now I have the privilege of performing there on tour.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

If I’m in the area and looking for a quick, budget-friendly meal (or bubble tea), Mt Albert BBQ Noodle House is perfect - great food, fast service, and affordable.

Dancer Phoebe Hilliam is on tour with the Irish dance/magic spectacle Celtic Illusion, which will be heading to Auckland on 13 November. For more information, visit https://celticillusion.com/tour-dates/nz/











