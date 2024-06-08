In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Samoan Aucklander dancer Corbyn Taulealea-Huch-Paselio, who has danced with some of the world’s most famous stars, including Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber, takes us on a tour of her top places.
Favourite beach?
Long Bay. I started dancing at a young age and my dedication to training meant I sacrificed a lot of time with my family. So, when we did get time together it was really important. We weren’t living close to Long Bay, about an hour’s drive – but so worth it.
Favourite brunch spot?
Gleway Café, Onehunga. I discovered Gleway a few years ago. I was dancing at a studio that was close by. Something not everyone knows about me is that I have a sweet tooth and I fell in love with their French Toast. I enjoy taking my loved ones there – French toast still as good as 2018.
Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?
White + Wongs. Over the years I’ve eaten out quite a bit but my fav to go with friends is White + Wongs, Newmarket. We sit outside under the lights – it’s got such a cool aesthetic. I’m a simple eater and I love their Pork Bao Bun on fried rice.
Favourite place to take a visitor to?
Op shops. I love thrifting and I’ve been doing it for a long time. It’s now on trend but my love of op shops started when I was a kid and my mum shopped some amazing vintage for me. Whenever I’m back in NZ I skip the mall and head straight to the op shops. Shout out to The People-Being-People Team in K’Rd.
Favourite spot to finish a night out?
Home. I like going out, but nothing feels better than coming home to your safe space. The older I get the more I think when I’m out – Nope – I’m off home.
Favourite place to get coffee?
Bakehaven Café, not far from the airport – in Mangere. I recently got into drinking coffee but with my sweet tooth it’s a hot chocolate that I love the most. Bakehaven get it just right. Fluffy on the top, not too hot or cold and definitely marshmallows.
Favourite fish-and-chip shop?
Coxhead Takeaways. When the family is busy or tired, we visit this local chippy which is just around the corner from where I live. Fish and chips, hot dogs, potato fritter – never disappoints.
Favourite trail for a hike?
Being fully committed for my dancing and having a full-on schedule, I don’t really get time to do anything else. But I do remember taking some time and heading out to the Waitakere Ranges Regional Park. It was so beautiful, and the views are just stunning.
Favourite venue for a gig?
I don’t get out to gigs so much but I would like to shout out to the Mangere Arts Centre. It’s where we are presenting my latest work and it’s a place that I have performed in many times as a young dancer. Full circle – feels good.
Favourite place to find a bargain?
Habitat for Humanity Panmure. That’s one of my favs. It’s an op shop and has so much stuff - clothes, antiques and home décor – so many things. It’s one of the few thrift shops I go to that I always walk out with something. Their prices are so cheap. Highly recommend checking them out.
Corbyn Taulealea-Huch-Paselio is the Creative Director for the dance work BOOKMARK which plays as part of MOANA Showcase for the Pacific Dance Festival. Mangere Arts Centre, 15th JUNE. Book at eventfinda.co.nz