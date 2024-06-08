Corbyn Taulealea-Huch-Paselio is the creative director for the dance work BOOKMARK which plays as part of MOANA Showcase for the Pacific Dance Festival.

Corbyn Taulealea-Huch-Paselio is the creative director for the dance work BOOKMARK which plays as part of MOANA Showcase for the Pacific Dance Festival.

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Samoan Aucklander dancer Corbyn Taulealea-Huch-Paselio, who has danced with some of the world’s most famous stars, including Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber, takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

Long Bay. I started dancing at a young age and my dedication to training meant I sacrificed a lot of time with my family. So, when we did get time together it was really important. We weren’t living close to Long Bay, about an hour’s drive – but so worth it.

Favourite brunch spot?

Gleway Café, Onehunga. I discovered Gleway a few years ago. I was dancing at a studio that was close by. Something not everyone knows about me is that I have a sweet tooth and I fell in love with their French Toast. I enjoy taking my loved ones there – French toast still as good as 2018.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

White + Wongs. Over the years I’ve eaten out quite a bit but my fav to go with friends is White + Wongs, Newmarket. We sit outside under the lights – it’s got such a cool aesthetic. I’m a simple eater and I love their Pork Bao Bun on fried rice.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Op shops. I love thrifting and I’ve been doing it for a long time. It’s now on trend but my love of op shops started when I was a kid and my mum shopped some amazing vintage for me. Whenever I’m back in NZ I skip the mall and head straight to the op shops. Shout out to The People-Being-People Team in K’Rd.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Home. I like going out, but nothing feels better than coming home to your safe space. The older I get the more I think when I’m out – Nope – I’m off home.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Bakehaven Café, not far from the airport – in Mangere. I recently got into drinking coffee but with my sweet tooth it’s a hot chocolate that I love the most. Bakehaven get it just right. Fluffy on the top, not too hot or cold and definitely marshmallows.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Coxhead Takeaways. When the family is busy or tired, we visit this local chippy which is just around the corner from where I live. Fish and chips, hot dogs, potato fritter – never disappoints.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Being fully committed for my dancing and having a full-on schedule, I don’t really get time to do anything else. But I do remember taking some time and heading out to the Waitakere Ranges Regional Park. It was so beautiful, and the views are just stunning.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I don’t get out to gigs so much but I would like to shout out to the Mangere Arts Centre. It’s where we are presenting my latest work and it’s a place that I have performed in many times as a young dancer. Full circle – feels good.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Habitat for Humanity Panmure. That’s one of my favs. It’s an op shop and has so much stuff - clothes, antiques and home décor – so many things. It’s one of the few thrift shops I go to that I always walk out with something. Their prices are so cheap. Highly recommend checking them out.

Corbyn Taulealea-Huch-Paselio is the Creative Director for the dance work BOOKMARK which plays as part of MOANA Showcase for the Pacific Dance Festival. Mangere Arts Centre, 15th JUNE. Book at eventfinda.co.nz



