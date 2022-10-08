Comedian Justine Smith takes us on a tour of her favourite spots in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, comedian Justine Smith takes us on a tour of her favourite places around the city, including a "weird and wonderful" spot and one of her favourite ways to spend an afternoon in the city.

Favourite beach?

Beautiful Karekare out on the wild west coast of Auckland. I lived out there for a few years and absolutely loved it. People would always question me about the long drive, but my response was always "40 minutes to paradise baby!". I especially love it in winter, when you can rug up and walk for an hour and see no one, or at night when the stars are shiny bright with no city light spill. Don't get me started on the sunsets and all the hot surfers (I was single then). I drive out occasionally now and look wistfully at the lovely old house I used to live in. Boy, we had some good parties there too.

Favourite brunch spot?

I really don't want to give this away, to be honest, because it's such an unlikely hidden gem, but the cafe at Kings Plant Barn in Henderson is really superb. We live close by so I use it for brunch, catch-ups and meetings. The food is next-level yummy, with lots of keto/low carb options for when I'm being good. Also, a cabinet stuffed with homemade slices and delights if I'm not. You are surrounded by hanging plants and lots of greenery and the staff are incredible. Why not grab a flowery plant on the way out? It's dog friendly too so the customers are delightful as well.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

I've been going to Tanuki's Cave and Kura next to the Classic Comedy Club for so many years because it's just continued to be so outstandingly good. The Cave downstairs is my favourite; I remember when people were able to smoke cigarettes in there, it was hard to see the way out through the haze. Yuck. Glad times have changed but not the legitimacy of this restaurant. I lived in Japan for a year and Tanuki's is like so many little hidden gems there, I love it. Their prawns wrapped in bacon… YUM.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

A lovely spot is the Wintergarden at the Auckland Domain, it's so weird and wonderful with the marble ladies with their boobs out and the exotic jungle of the hot houses with the huge plants that look like they could snatch and gobble up a wayward child. The big fernery is cool too and has the lovely damp smell of a forest. Then a walk to the duck pond and up to the museum for a bit of culture or a cup of tea.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

My bed. I'm much more of a homebody now than I was before I was married and in my 50s. But I recently had some cocktails with my comedy lady friends at the lovely Parasol and Swing at the Viaduct. There's a deck you can sit on overlooking the harbour, sip cocktails and choose which super yacht you would prefer. The waiter did spill an entire glass of pinot gris on my dress, but because of my years also being a klutzy waiter, I was very affable. Although when he came back with the bottle to refill my glass, I did mutter "keep it coming mate" as he tried to stop pouring at the line on the glass.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Twenty Three Cafe at the top of Mt Eden Rd is one of my favourite cafes. It's close to TV3 so I'm often lurking around there if I've found a carpark early for The Project. Their chicken salad is my go-to in a hurry but their menu is banging too. There is a surprisingly peaceful courtyard out the back and fresh flowers on the table. The women who work there are fabulous too.

Twenty Three Cafe in Mt Eden. Photo / Dean Purcell

Favourite fish and chips shop?

Honestly, I don't eat fish and chips but our go-to "Friday night wines and no one wants to cook buzz" is again, Henderson, but this time fried chicken. Ziggle. I'll say it again, Ziggle. Their menu has burgers, loaded fries, and delicious fresh coleslaw but the star of that show is, ladies and gentlemen, the boneless fried chicken. Go get some. Thank me later. Why are you still here?

Favourite trail for a hike?

No thanks.

Favourite venue for a gig?

The lovely old lady that is the Classic Comedy and Bar at 321 Queen St. I've been performing there since it was transformed from a porn cinema in 1997. I would have been on that stage at least 1000 times. I love it, I'm proud that it managed to survive the pandemic and I still perform there whenever I can. It has the magic of a well-established venue and people trust that they will have a great night out there. That green room is my happy place.

Favourite place to find a bargain ?

One of my favourite ways to spend an afternoon is to pick a suburb, Google all of their second-hand/Hospice stores, and go and have a good old poke around. Buying retro mid-century stuff has been a hobby of mine since I was in my 20s so I still love to pick up the occasional thing, or vintage Disney memorabilia is always a find too. Junk and Disorderly in Mt Eden is a super fun walk around too.