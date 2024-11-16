Burnt Butter in Avondale is my usual spot. Be sure to get a baked treat from the cabinet to save for later. Rhu in Parnell is a close second if I’m feeling a bit fancier.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Bunga Raya in New Lynn is my go-to for bigger groups. The egg tofu is a must.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Rangitoto Island is my favourite spot to take out-of-towners. So iconically Tāmaki and such a unique environment.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Open Late on Karangahape Rd. Great people, great snacks. Start, finish or spend the whole night there I say.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I don’t drink coffee and am not much of a hot beverages kind of guy but if I’m looking for something refreshing, a freshly squeezed juice from Juice It in New Lynn is hard to beat.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I’d probably skip the fish and chips, but for Friday night takeaways I can’t go past Lucky G’s in Kelston.

Favourite trail for a hike?

One of the best things about Tāmaki is there are so many to choose from. I recently did the Cascade Kauri loop in the Waitakeres that has opened back up and it was stunning. So many things in flower at the moment, the scents were amazing!

Favourite venue for a gig?

Favourite venue for a gig Hollywood Avondale. I love the size and love the vibes. Not too big, not too small and they always have such great acts.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Probably not the first to say this but Why Knot supermarket is so good. Maybe the only place left in Auckland where you can find a bargain.

Ben Pyne is one of this year’s Portage Ceramic Awards finalists. An exhibition of all finalist works will be on display at Te Uru, Auckland from 22 Nov – 23 Feb. More info at www.teuru.org.nz/whats-on/portage-ceramic- awards/







