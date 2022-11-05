My Secret Auckland: Amalia Hall reveals her favourite spots in the city

NZTrio violinist Amalia Hall. Photo / Jason Oxenham

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, violinist Amalia Hall from NZTrio takes us on a tour of her favourite places in the city.

Favourite beach?

Karekare Beach - or Piha or Muriwai, for that matter. The black sand and dramatic cliffs create a landscape that has views to die for, but I would recommend taking a picnic blanket to enjoy a glorious view of a fiery sunset over the crashing waves. I don’t get out there nearly often enough, but it always feels transformational each time I’m there.

Favourite brunch spot?

The bacon and hash from Common Ground Eatery in Browns Bay is absolutely scrumptious, with an appetising crunch to the hash and kale balanced with the sharpness of pecorino cheese. Another favourite is the mushrooms on toast with truffle oil from Winona Forever in Parnell, where I can also never resist the vividly alluring array of baked goods displayed in the cabinet.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Gochu in Commercial Bay certainly knows how to fuse unexpected flavours together, making such delicious dishes that you’ll want to scrape the plates clean and keep the flavours lingering on your taste buds for even longer. I love the bustling energy that comes from being surrounded by all the other fantastic eating places, too - it makes for a fun atmosphere to be in with friends. However, if you’re after a quieter experience, 3 Nutmegs in Parnell is a cosy spot providing mouth-watering Indian food with wonderful service.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

For a one-stop express sightseeing expedition, my favourite spot is Devonport, heading up Maungauika/North Head for spectacular views out to the islands as well as the city. Any time of day is breath-taking, being surrounded by so much water and feeling so close to the sky - it’s a stunning vista, providing a cohesive perspective of the whole city. For a day trip, Waiheke Island is the perfect adventure destination, where you can explore the beaches and vineyards by scooter, feeling like you’re on a mini-vacation for the day.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Definitely Caretaker for the moody ambience and bespoke cocktails, specially created for you based on whatever flavours take your fancy in the moment. Tucked away down some dark stairs, it feels like a well-hidden secret - but when you walk through the door, you’re often met by fabulous live jazz, and you know you’ll be well looked-after by the attentive bar team.

Favourite place to get coffee from?

Takapuna Beachfront Café is a perfect spot to get a takeaway coffee for a walk along the beach - I jump at any chance for some fresh air because I spend a lot of time indoors for rehearsals. When I’ve reached my coffee limit, Chocolate Boutique has the best selection of incredibly thick and molten hot chocolates. Otherwise, duck into Havana Coffee Works in Parnell for an encompassing aroma of roasting coffee beans, which has to be followed by an exquisite sweet treat from Atelier Shu just around the corner...

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I don’t really eat fish and chips these days, I’m more of a burger girl - shout-out to Burger Fuel. I’m there almost weekly. Otherwise, I have to mention Pioneer Pies in Albany for their delicious range of gluten-free pies, which come in a vast array of flavours - a real gold mine for those who are gluten intolerant.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Long Bay Regional Park - it’s so accessible, but you immediately feel like you’re completely out of the city. It’s the most beautiful urban escape, with a short bush trail, then hilly pōhutukawa-laden coastal tracks that are perfect for running, mountain biking or walking. It has stunning views of Rangitoto and out to sea, and you can even ruminate with some friendly cows before taking a refreshing swim in the calm waters.

Favourite venue for a gig?

You can’t beat the Auckland Town Hall for sheer impressiveness of architecture and beauty of acoustics - I feel so lucky every time I perform there, especially playing in the Concert Chamber with NZTrio. Another favourite is the Civic, because it always blows me away with its incredible intricacy and evocative design. As soon as you step foot inside, you’re transported to a different time and place.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Any and every charity shop... I got hooked on op-shopping as a teenager. I love the thrill of hunting through the racks and finding something that not only feels like an absolute treasure to me, but has already lived a life and is continuing its journey... if only clothes could talk, I’m sure they’d have lots of stories to tell!

NZTrio performs on 9 Nov at Public Trust Hall, Wellington, and 17 Nov at Auckland Town Hall’s Concert Chamber, Auckland. More details at https://nztrio.com/.