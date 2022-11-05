Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

My Secret Auckland: Amalia Hall reveals her favourite spots in the city

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
NZTrio violinist Amalia Hall. Photo / Jason Oxenham

NZTrio violinist Amalia Hall. Photo / Jason Oxenham

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, violinist Amalia Hall from NZTrio takes us on a tour of her favourite places in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment