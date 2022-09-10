Shimpal Lelisi's tour of Auckland is an ode to Avondale. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actor Shimpal Lelisi takes us on a tour of his home suburb of Avondale.

Favourite beach?

I'm pretty much gonna rep Avondale cos I love it and, one of the habits I picked from lockdowns was that I don't really leave its borders much these days, but Avondale doesn't have a beach so for favourite beach I'm gonna say Mission Bay, just for the amounts of Pasifika from out of Auckland that turn up to look cool and laugh at the actual beach compared to their West and South Auckland beaches.

Favourite brunch spot?

Piccolina on Rosebank Rd, cos it's freaking yum as.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Tonight Barbeque, which is a new Korean BBQ place that does skewers and beer, or Flourishing Café for the best classic Chinese, both of course in Avondale.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Our War Memorial Museum in the Auckland Domain. You don't even have to go inside. So many stories about Auckland you can see and reference from just standing on its front steps, the land wars, the harbours, lockdown protests, how Auckland is the biggest Polynesian city in the world and they all used to live just over there before gentrification, where not to go after 10pm, where to only go after 10pm… stuff that might be interesting to a visitor? Also, the Viaduct, K and Ponsonby Roads are only a stone's throw away if they're not that into it and need a drink and a nibble.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Home. I'm old.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Ol mate in Avondale. It's a caravan on Great North Rd, opposite my favourite fish and chip shop.

Favourite fish and chips shop?

Green Jade in Avondale, a local institution.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I walk most mornings (another habit from lockdowns) so based on frequency I'll say Te Auaunga Oakley Creek Walkway - it's got a not-so-secret waterfall.

Favourite venue for a gig?

My mate Mario's house - he's got one of those Karaoke Mics. I think Auckland's in a bit of transition stage for gig venues since a lot have closed down. If I had to pick one, I'm gonna say The Powerstation, mostly because we grew up in the city and went to a lot of gigs there.

Favourite place to find a bargain ?

Avondale markets. Bargains on everything, fresh produce, Thai noodle soup, knock-off socks, power tools, Cook Island doughnuts, luggage, antiques… you can't really beat it.

• Actor Shimpal Lelisi is one of the contestants on Celebrity Treasure Island 2022, currently airing on TVNZ 2.