Ozone Coffee Roasters in Grey Lynn. I love their big vege brekkie, their coffee, and how many excellent dogs are always hanging out.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Sri Pinang on K Road. The best food, massive portions, BYO, and never overly crowded or noisy because it’s so cosy and intimate. An absolute favourite.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

I love to take people to have a drink and see a show at either the Basement or Q Theatre. Basement’s carpark bar is one of my fave spots in the city to have a drink and hang out, and you can always guarantee there’ll be something weird and amazing to go and see.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

I love Tomfoolery in St Kevin’s Arcade for an end-of-night cocktail. It’s a great place for a drink with friends where you can still hear each other speak, the drinks are delicious, the staff are lovely, and you get free peanuts, which is a big plus in my book.

Favourite place to get coffee?

L’oeuf on Owairaka Ave — it’s basically across the road from our house, their coffee is killer and so are their onion scones.

Favourite fish and chip shop?

Gourmet Wok, the little takeaway roller-door place on the corner of Point Chevalier Rd and Wakatipu St. Ties in with my earlier answer about favourite beach, but it’s hard to beat the freshly fried snacks from this place combined with a trip to the beach — it’s a summer staple for me.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Maybe not a trail exactly, but I love the walk up Ōwairaka to the Mt Albert domain. It’s right round the corner from our house, and my partner and I love a late-afternoon walk up the maunga to get some fresh air and meet all the adorable local dogs at the dog park and pretend that they’re ours.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Gotta be Whammy/Wine Cellar — went to see Ha The Unclear play there recently (totally awesome) and also the place where my band, Cheap Sav For Dead Friends, played our first-ever gig. Excited to see the development over the next few months as Whammy Backroom and Wine Cellar merge and become one venue.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Salvation Army Family Store on Dominion Rd. My partner volunteers here, and so much of our basic household stuff has been found here. Really lovely people running the store, and some of the best second-hand book selections anywhere in Auckland.

Jack Buchanan will be performing Our Own Little Mess as part of Q Theatre’s Matchbox from July 24 to August 3.