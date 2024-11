Bob Bryar of My Chemical Romance performs a taste test on liquid Thanksgiving trimmings on November 24, this year. Photo / Getty Images

My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar has been found dead.

Authorities told TMZ that the musician was discovered dead at his home in US state of Tennessee on Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving.

The star, 44, had last been seen alive on November 4.

His body was found when Animal Control visited his home to take away two dogs and then discovered his decomposing body.