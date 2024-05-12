Avicii's ex girlfriend Emily Goldberg has tragically died at age 34. Photo / Instagram @emilygoldberg89

Six years after the shock death of DJ giant Avicii, his ex-girlfriend Emily Goldberg has died at age 34.

Goldberg, who was dating the 28-year-old Swedish music star - real name Tim Burgling - between 2011 and 2013, had recently celebrated being “cancer free” when she died of a pulmonary embolism, the Daily Mail has reported.

Describing her as “vivacious”, her family said in a statement that she was a “unique person who experienced many adventures in her all too brief life”.

Goldberg shared on Instagram just last year, “I lived b****. I have had cancer for the past year. I am now cancer-free.”

Many fans of the late DJ, who died in 2018, have flooded the comment section of Goldberg’s post, sharing messages of condolences to her family.

“Hope you’re reunited with your soulmate Tim and you’re both enjoying rest and peace.” One person wrote. “Rest in peace”, another wrote.

A third added; “My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones so sorry for your loss. Rest in peace Emily.”

Goldberg was heartbroken after the sudden death of her former partner. In the days after his death, she shared multiple text messages the pair had shared as well as photos of them together. In the caption, she confessed she didn’t want the news to be real.

“‘Come on babe, don’t give up on us. Choose me, and I’ll show you love.’ Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them.”

She continued to say for the two years they were together he was her “closest confidante, and my best friend”. She added, “Now I can’t look at Bear without knowing I’ll never see his face again.”

She thanked friends and fans for their condolence messages, adding, “Wake me up when it’s all over, because I don’t want it to be real #ripavicii.”

In the years after The Nights star’s death, Goldberg reportedly shared many memories on her social media account to pay tribute to him.

In one post made on April 2021, two years after his death, she called him her “best friend” and “soul mate”.

Avicii died in 2018 after an overnight rise to the top of the music industry. Struggling with the pressures of stardom, the star announced in 2016 that he would no longer perform live.

His family released an open letter after his death calling him a “fragile artistic soul”, they said “he truly battled thoughts about the Meaning, Life, Happiness”.

“He could not go on any more. He wanted peace. Tim was not made for the machinery he ended up in, he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans, but shunned the spotlight,” the statement read.