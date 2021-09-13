MTV VMAs 2021: Awards, performances and wildest moments

Lil Nas X stunned with an eye-catching look on the red carpet at the VMAs. Video / @mtv

Typically one of the wilder award shows on the calendar, this year's MTV Video Music Awards is underway at New York's Barclays Centre.

First it was all about the red carpet (where Megan Fox wore potentially the most revealing outfit in event show history), with formalities now kicking off inside the arena.

An age-defying Madonna kicked off the show in one of her signature raunchy outfits - a tight leather leotard - as she detailed her love affair with New York which began at the age of 19 "when I arrived with $35 in my pocket".

MTV VMAs 2021 Madonna wows on stage. Photo / Getty

Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI then opened the performances with their song, Stay.

Jennifer Lopez was up for presenting duties first, presenting Song of the Year to Drivers License by pop star of the moment, Olivia Rodrigo.

Olivia Rodrigo picks up song of the year for Drivers License. Photo / Supplied

Other performers at today's event include Lil Nas X, Kasey Musgraves, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo. Rock legends Foo Fighters are set to pick up the first-ever MTV Global Icon Award.

Bieber (7) and Megan Thee Stallion (6) lead this year's nominations, closely followed by Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Rodrigo, who all have five each.

More to come.