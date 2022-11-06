‘Mr Jones’ returns! Counting Crows announce 2023 NZ tour

Counting Crows are returning to NZ for three huge shows. Photo / Supplied

Counting Crows are coming back to New Zealand.

The beloved American rock band are spreading their wings and returning to Kiwi shores next year for the first time in seven years.

Following the release of their latest four-track record, Butter Miracle Suite One, the band are excited to be reuniting with their Kiwi fans and will perform not one, not two but three huge shows.

Kicking off their tour in Christchurch on March 23 before travelling to Auckland for a March 25 show and finally ending on a high in the capital city, Wellington for a show on March 27, Counting Crows will perform both your old favourites a couple of newbies.

Formed in 1991, the band impressed the world – and particularly Kiwi fans – with their soulful and intricate take on timeless rock ‘n’ roll.

In 1993 the seven-member band captivated rock fans with their multi-platinum breakout album, August and Everything After, which featured the beloved tune, Mr Jones. It was only the start of success for the band who went on to release seven more studio albums over the course of their extensive 30-year career and sell more than 20 million records worldwide.

Counting Crows are coming back. Photo / Supplied

Despite being formed in the early 90s, the younger generation may recognise them as well.

In 2004 they wrote the chart-topping song, Accidentally in Love for Shrek 2 and quickly earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song at the 2005 Academy Awards, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song, and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media.

More recently they have been placed number eight on the Billboard Magazine 2021 Greatest Of All Time: Adult Alternative 25th Anniversary Chart, with the help of their resident songwriter, Adam Duritz.

The last time the band was in New Zealand was for their 2015 tour where they played at the Civic Centre in Auckland after a successful Australian stint.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Counting Crows

Where: Christchurch, March 23, Auckland, March 25 and Wellington March 27

What: The Butter Miracle – New Zealand Tour 2023

Tickets: Vodafone pre-sale Wednesday, November 9, 10am

Live Nation pre-sale Friday, November 11, 11am

General sale Monday, November 14, 10am