Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Movie review: Phantom of the Open - a rags-to-rags folk-hero story

2 minutes to read
Mark Rylance stars in Phantom of the Open, in cinemas now.

Mark Rylance stars in Phantom of the Open, in cinemas now.

Toby Woollaston
By
Toby Woollaston

Reviewer

Golf has never been my thing. The concept is simple but, as many know, in practise it's a painfully frustrating game. Thankfully, the cinematic version is far more agreeable and The Phantom of the Open

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.