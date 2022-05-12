Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Movie review: Operation Mincemeat

3 minutes to read
Colin Firth starts in the historical war drama Operation Mincemeat. In cinemas now.

Colin Firth starts in the historical war drama Operation Mincemeat. In cinemas now.

Dominic Corry
By
Dominic Corry

Dominic Corry is a freelance entertainment writer and film critic.

The ground-level realities of military intelligence operations make fine fodder for this entertaining true story behind a huge gambit undertaken by the British during World War II.

In 1943, the Allies need Hitler to think

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.