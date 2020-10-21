Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Movie review: Baby Done

2 minutes to read

Rose Matafeo in her new movie, Baby Done. In cinemas today.

Dominic Corry
By:

Dominic Corry is an entertainment writer and film critic based in Los Angeles.

Ascendant Kiwi star Rose Matafeo affirms her status as one of our nation's brightest talents in this hugely endearing and extremely funny local comedy.

She plays Zoe, a champion tree surgeon who operates an arborist

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.