Young reportedly wants to protect the child’s identity and requested the baby’s name not be disclosed “because there’s some really angry fans”.

Young holds a master’s degree from the producers programme at UCLA and is understood to have worked with Hollywood talent like Justin Theroux, Jason Blum, Eli Roth and Sam Raimi.

She has also worked on a post-apocalyptic graphic novel titled Cannibal.

The Foo Fighters perform at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday, January 20, 2024. Photo / Cameron Pitney

A source close to Young claimed she wasn’t even a big Foo Fighters fan and doubted she had intentionally wanted to get pregnant with Grohl.

“I think it probably was an accident,” the source said.

“I can’t imagine – she never struck me as someone that obvious … She was an [average] fan. When you work with people – it probably just happens organically. It was probably just likely that it started as a friendship.“

Grohl, 56, first vowed on Instagram in September to be a “loving and supportive” parent to his fourth child.

He also acknowledged his family, wife Jordyn Blum, 48, and their children Violet, Harper and Ophelia.

“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together”.

Dave Grohl confirms infidelity in recent Instagram post. Photo / @davetruestories

Grohl and Blum celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary last year.

In November, a source close to Grohl revealed that he was “no longer working with a divorce attorney” and was hoping to “work things out,” with Blum.

Another woman with Instagram user with the handle @valeriegreyston shared a since-deleted photo of a baby holding a mother’s hand with a lengthy caption in September that claimed the infant was Grohl’s.

A representative for Grohl has been quick to refute the woman’s claims, saying in a statement to TMZ that the post was fake and the baby in the photo wasn’t Grohl’s.

An Instagram user by the username @valeriegreyston claimed in a viral post that she was the mother of Dave Grohl's newborn daughter.

The Foo Fighters released their latest album But Here We Are in June last year.

They played a series of high-energy shows in Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland in January last year.