“I think it probably was an accident,” the source said.
“I can’t imagine – she never struck me as someone that obvious … She was an [average] fan. When you work with people – it probably just happens organically. It was probably just likely that it started as a friendship.“
He also acknowledged his family, wife Jordyn Blum, 48, and their children Violet, Harper and Ophelia.
“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together”.
Grohl and Blum celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary last year.
Another woman with Instagram user with the handle @valeriegreyston shared a since-deleted photo of a baby holding a mother’s hand with a lengthy caption in September that claimed the infant was Grohl’s.
A representative for Grohl has been quick to refute the woman’s claims, saying in a statement to TMZ that the post was fake and the baby in the photo wasn’t Grohl’s.
The Foo Fighters released their latest album But Here We Are in June last year.