Morning TV shakeup: Melissa Chan-Green announced as Ryan Bridge's AM show co-host

Melissa Chan-Green will join Ryan Bridge on the new-look show 'AM'. Photo / Supplied

Breakfast television competition could be set to heat up as Discovery reveals a fresh name and new host for its morning current affairs show.

Newshub's Melissa Chan-Green will join Ryan Bridge on the show, with a shortened title "AM".

Amanda Gillies and Mark Richardson announced they were leaving Three's morning show in September, just weeks after Bridge took over from Duncan Garner. From next year, Three's show will have a new look and a new co-host, with Bridge remaining at the helm.

In addition to Chan-Green and Bridge, a release states the show will also feature an additional news and sports reporter and a roving weather reporter, whose identities are yet to be announced.

Discovery says the show will be a mix of news and entertainment, sports and weather.

Discovery revealed in a statement at the time they planned to "reinvigorate" The AM Show - likely in an effort to better compete with TVNZ's Breakfast.

"Mel is an extraordinary journalist with experience as a news reader, reporter and foreign correspondent. Along with that credibility, she's also so much fun and a great conversationalist, which is a winning mix in the mornings," a statement from Newshub's director of news Sarah Bristow read.

"Since Ryan joined The AM Show, we have seen audiences respond with share growing in almost every demographic. They love what he is bringing to the mornings and together, Ryan and Mel will be an irresistible combo," Bristow added.

Chan-Green will continue to present Newshub Live at 6pm with Mike McRoberts until Samantha Hayes returns from maternity leave early in the new year.

She said she "couldn't wait" to join the show, and Bridge says in a statement he looks forward to hosting the newly-branded show with Chan-Green.