Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Morgana O'Reilly: My story as told to Elisabeth Easther

8 minutes to read
Morgana O'Reilly says she was always beguiled by the arts. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Morgana O'Reilly says she was always beguiled by the arts. Photo / Jason Oxenham

By
Elisabeth Easther

MYSTORY

Morgana O'Reilly is an actor/writer who has starred in Neighbours, Housebound, Mean Mums and INSIDE, a series that won an international Emmy in 2021. Back in New Zealand following a smash-hit season of her play

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.