Roimata Fox and Morgana O’Reilly on the set of Sky New Zealand Originals & ZDF series Bust Up. Photo / Supplied.

Roimata Fox and Morgana O’Reilly on the set of Sky New Zealand Originals & ZDF series Bust Up. Photo / Supplied.

Morgana O’Reilly, the Kiwi star of The White Lotus, will follow up the Hollywood dark comedy with a leading part in local procedural crime series Bust Up.

O’Reilly will lead the six-part Sky New Zealand Originals and ZDF drama series alongside Roimata Fox, who is known for her acting work in A Remarkable Place To Die and Muru.

The plot of Bust Up sees former romantic partners Deb Brighton (O’Reilly) and Mihi Renata (Fox) who after a decade apart are forced to partner up again as cops on the beat in the fictional town of Waitote, in the north of New Zealand.

Morgana O'Reilly plays Deb Brighton in Bust Up. Photo / supplied.

A press release said each episode of Bust Up will centre on a stand-alone crime with the duo’s slow-burning relationship story unfolding across the series. “While both women are adamant that their working partnership can’t possibly succeed, the truth is increasingly evident – they make a great team."