Country music star Morgan Wallen, who faces charges stemming in part from accusations that he threw a chair off the rooftop of a six-storey bar, says he’s “not proud” of his behaviour and accepts responsibility.

The One Thing at a Time singer responded publicly on Friday night on social media to his arrest in Nashville two weeks ago. He faces a May 3 court date after being charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanour count of disorderly conduct, court records show.

An arrest affidavit said the chair at Chief’s bar landed about 1 metre from officers, who talked to witnesses and reviewed security footage. Witnesses told officers that they watched Wallen pick up a chair, throw it over the roof and laugh about it. Wallen was booked early on April 8 and released.

“I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility,” Wallen wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Wallen, one of the biggest names in contemporary country, is currently on a stadium tour, including a concert scheduled for Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

“I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change,” his message said, signed “-MW.”

The One Thing at a Time album spent 16 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 in 2023 and was the most-consumed album in the US last year. Top 10 hits from the album included Last Night, You Proof and Thinkin’ Bout Me.

In 2021, the country singer was suspended indefinitely from his label after video surfaced of him shouting a racial slur. In 2020, he was arrested on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges after being kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar in downtown Nashville.