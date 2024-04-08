Fans responded to a joke Morgan Wallen made about Taylor Swift with a chorus of booing. Photo / Getty Images

Is there bad blood between country star Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift?

Fans of the country artist booed Swift during his show last week, after he cracked a joke about the star’s Eras tour during his Indianapolis concert.

Speaking to the crowd during his One Night at a Time tour show at Lucas Oil Stadium, he pointed out, “This is the single most attended concert in the history of this building, and we’re the first to do it for two nights in a row.

“I’m going to say that until Taylor Swift comes to town,” the 30-year-old artist added.

And while some of his fans raised their voices in support of Swift, most of the audience began booing her.

Wallen responded, “We ain’t got to boo, we ain’t got to boo,” going on to thank the crowd for their loyalty.

“I appreciate that. I know y’all got my back, though.”

However, the joke didn’t go down too well with Swift’s fans, who took to social media to defend her.

“Taylor Swift has more class than you and your fans,” one wrote on X. “She would never insult you, even though you deserve to be. Drop Taylor’s name to get your name out there.”

“Morgan Wallen fans booed Taylor Swift last night in Indy. They will begin to cough in three days,” another commented ominously.

“Morgan Wallen fans booing Taylor Swift?? what did she do to them [sic],” another added.

Wallen did in fact make history at the Indianapolis stadium, while Swift herself has broken several records throughout the Eras tour.

Country star Morgan Wallen played a show in Auckland last year.

She was recently named a billionaire, with Forbes revealing her net worth of US$1.1 billion ($1.8b).

Her record-breaking Eras tour saw fans drop thousands of dollars on concert tickets, airfares, and accommodation to see her live.

Rolling Stone reported in December 2023 that the tour alone had brought in more than US$1b by that stage. In June last year, she was named as having more number one albums than any other woman in history.

The Grammy winner has continued to dominate headlines, thanks to her high-profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.



