Morgan Wallen performs at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo / Getty Images

Morgan Wallen has been arrested for allegedly throwing a chair off a bar roof.

The 30-year-old singer has been charged with three felony counts in connection to an incident on Sunday night at Nashville’s Chiefs Bar, which is owned by fellow country star Eric Church, in which the furniture was dropped from the 6-story building and hit the ground in front of a group of police officers who had been standing outside the venue.

According to local news outlet Channel 5, staff members identified the Man Made A Bar singer as responsible for throwing the chair and claimed he laughed afterwards.

They reported the arrest report stated cops were able to view a video which showed Wallen “lunging and throwing an object over the roof”. An arrest affidavit says the chair landed about 3 feet (1 meter) from officers, who talked to witnesses and reviewed security footage.

Wallen was arrested for three counts of reckless endangerment for the two police officers who were outside, and for the danger to the public, as well as being charged with disorderly conduct.

His bond was set at US$15,250 ($25,283) and he was released from Davidson County Jail at around 3.30am on Monday morning.

Morgan Wallen was at a bar owned by fellow country star Eric Church. Photo / Getty Images

An attorney for the Wasted on You hitmaker said the star was “co-operating fully” with police.

His lawyer said in a statement: “At 10.53pm Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

“He is co-operating fully with authorities.”

According to court records, Wallen must appear in criminal court on May 3.

He was already expected to be in the city on that date as he has concerts scheduled at the Nissan Stadium on both May 2 and 3.

A photo of Morgan Wallen released by the Metro Nashville Police Department. Photo / AP

This isn’t the first time Wallen has found himself in legal trouble.

In May 2020, he issued an apology after he was arrested in Nashville on disorderly conduct and public intoxication charges.

The following year, the One Thing at a Time singer said sorry again after leaked footage showed him using the N-word.

He said at the time: “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back.

“There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologise for using the word. I promise to do better.”

In 2016, Wallen was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) but the case was eventually dismissed.

Additional reporting by NZ Herald